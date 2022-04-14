EXO’s D.O. to star in new drama ‘Prosecutor Jin’s Victory’ with Lee Se-hee

DRAMA. D.O. of EXO and actress Lee Se-hee are set to star in a new series together.

Do Kyung-soo will be playing Jin Jung, a bad-mannered prosecutor that uses 'unorthodox' methods to bring justice to corrupt officials

MANILA, Philippines – EXO member D.O, also known as actor Do Kyung-soo, is set to star in a new KBS drama with South Korean actress Lee Se-hee titled Prosecutor Jin’s Victory.

According to The Korea Times, the series will center around bad-mannered prosecutor Jin Jung (Kyung-soo), who uses “unorthodox and illegitimate” methods and delinquency to bring justice to corrupt and greedy authorities. Se-hee will play another prosecutor, Shin Ah-ra, who is more cool-headed, professional, and even caring towards Jung.

Prosecutor Jin’s Victory will be directed by Kim Sung-ho (Move to Heaven) and written by Lim Young-bin (Sketch). The KBS series is set to premiere late 2022.

Prosecutor Jin’s Victory will be K-pop vocalist D.O.’s first TV project since completing mandatory military service from 2018 to January 2021. D.O. also released his first solo mini-album Empathy in July. He is known for his film and TV roles in My Annoying Brother (2016), Room No.7 (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, and Swing Kids (2018), among others.

Se-hee debuted in acting in 2019 with series Fight Hard, Love Harder, followed by family romance series Young Lady and Gentleman, where she starred as Park Dan-dan. She was also on Live On (2020) and Hospital Playlist 2. – Rappler.com