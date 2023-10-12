WATCH: Filipino singer Joy Esquivias gets a 4-chair turn in ‘The Voice of Germany’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JOY ESQUIVIAS. The Filipina singer joins 'The Voice of Germany.'

Joy performs her own rendition of 'Symphony' by Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino singer Joy Esquivias wowed the coaches on season 13 of reality talent competition The Voice of Germany.

For her blind audition, which was posted on the show’s Youtube page on October 9, the 25-year-old singer delivered an impressive rendition of “Symphony” by Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson.

Within the first 45 seconds of her performance, three coaches simultaneously pressed their button to turn for her. They are Giovanni Zarella, Bill & Tom Kauliz, and Shirin David.

Around the one-minute mark, the remaining coach, Ronan Keating, also turned for Esquivias.

Eventually, it was German rapper and singer Shirin that the Filipino singer chose to be her coach.

Esquivias, who moved to Germany more than three years ago, expressed her happiness in continuing her journey in The Voice of Germany.

“I just want to surprise people and give people a show and make them happy. [I want to] touch a lot of people’s lives,” she said.

On her Instagram, she also talked about the experience, saying that the “moment felt so surreal.”

“I got all 4 chairs turned. I can’t believe my journey goes on. I’m so happy to be part of this show and to be part of Team Shirin,” she captioned the post.

Prior to joining The Voice of Germany, Esquivias also competed in It’s Showtime’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment in 2017. – Rappler.com