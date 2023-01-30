WATCH: Filipino Peter Rosalita receiving standing ovation at ‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’

'You are a star in the making,' says Heidi Klum to the 11-year-old Filipino singer

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino singer Peter Rosalita stunned judges and audience members of reality talent competition America’s Got Talent as he returned to the stage for its All-Stars 2023 edition.

Dressed in a cream-colored suit, the 11-year-old performer belted out his own rendition of the Michael Bolton classic “Go the Distance,” as seen in a video released on Saturday, January 28.

The performance elicited a standing ovation from all three judges of the show: Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum.

“Well done, young man, really well done!” Mandel said while Klum exclaimed: “You are a star in the making. You really came here to fight, and I loved that about you.”

Rosalita, who was born in Abu Dhabi, first competed in season 16 of the show in 2021. He reached the competition’s semi finals round.

Cowell then praised Rosalita for his growth: “Your voice has actually got better. I know there’s still a lot from you to come. Having said that, that might be enough to put you through to the finals.”

“This is my second chance and I’m going to make sure that there will be no hiccups,” Rosalita said prior to his performance.

Aside from Rosalita, a Filipino dancing couple named “Power Duo” also showcased their talent in America’s Got Talent All-Stars. They entered the grand finals of the competition. – Rappler.com