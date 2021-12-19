FIRST LOOK: Jane de Leon as Narda in ‘Darna’ teaser

COMING SOON. ABS-CBN releases the first trailer for 'Darna: The TV series.'

The teaser also introduces the characters of Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN unveiled on Sunday, December 19 its first teaser for Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series, the highly-anticipated adaptation of the Filipino comic book.

In the 45-second clip, fans are given a first look at lead actress Jane de Leon’s portrayal of Narda. The teaser features how she transforms into superheroine Darna, from accepting the magical stone from her mother Leonor Custodio (played by Iza Calzado) to the training she has to undergo.

The video also introduces the characters of Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador who play police officer Bryan Samonte Robles and Valentina, respectively.

The teaser marks the first official update since the Darna adaptation project was first announced back in 2014. Since then, the project has seen several changes in its directors and lead stars.

It was originally supposed to be a movie under the direction of Erik Matti and starring Angel Locsin, who left the project due to health concerns. In 2017, Liza Soberano was announced as the new Darna but had to back out after suffering a finger injury. Matti then exited the project due to “creative differences.” Jerrold Tarog was set to direct the Darna movie following Matti’s exit but Tarog also left the project in January 2021 due to “scheduling conflicts.” In December 2020, ABS-CBN announced that the project would push through as a TV series, instead of a movie.

Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series is now directed by Chito Roño with De Leon as Darna. Other cast members include Zaijian Jaranilla, Kiko Estrada, Richard Quan, Simon Ibarra, and Levi Ignacio.

Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series is set to premiere in 2022. A final release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com