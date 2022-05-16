FIRST LOOK: Lea Salonga in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga on Monday, May 16, gave her followers a glimpse at her character in the HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

“Coming summer 2022,” the Broadway star captioned her post, alongside a shot from one of her scenes in the show.

According to an exclusive report by Entertainment Weekly, Lea’s character Elodie, the mom of Minnie, is described as “a bit overbearing.”

“Elodie works overtime to keep her daughter safe following a trauma that occurred when Minnie was just a little girl,” the description continues.

It was in September 2021 when Lea announced that she was cast as a series regular in the highly-anticipated Pretty Little Liars reboot. “So excited to be part of the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” she said then.

Aside from Lea, the series also stars Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Zakiya Young, Carly Pope, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, and Mallory Betchel.

A final release date for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has yet to be announced.

The original Pretty Little Liars series ran from 2010 to 2016 for seven seasons, and starred Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Ian Harding, Sasha Pieterse, and Tyler Blackburn.

The show was loosely based on the mystery drama novel series written by Sara Shepard, which followed four high school girls whose lives changed once their clique leader went missing. After her disappearance, a mysterious texter named “A” begins to threaten the girls with their deepest secrets.

The hit franchise produced two spin-offs – Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood (2013) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019) – both of which were canceled after one season. – Rappler.com