Freema Agyeman to leave ‘New Amsterdam’ before season 5

Dr. Helen Sharpe will not be around for the medical drama's 5th and final season

MANILA, Philippines – NBC’s medical drama series New Amsterdam is saying goodbye to a beloved fan favorite charcter – Dr. Helen Sharpe, played by Freema Agyeman – before its final and fifth season.

Freema, who has played the gutsy head of oncology since the show first aired, announced her departure to her “dearest Dam Fam” in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 20. She gave a “huge heartfelt thank you” to her fans for their “deliciously ferocious, unending” support.

“I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you over these past few years, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment. What a ride!” Freema wrote, adding that the time has come for Dr. Sharpe to hang up her white coat.

“While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to sece how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for four seasons – those magnificent writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic – it’s over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam!” she added.

The New Amsterdam team responded to Freema’s statement, with creator David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton wishing the actress “the best of luck on her next chapter.”

“The doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story,” they said, assuring #Sharpwin fans that there are still “a few surprises in store” for them as they head into the final season.

SPOILER ALERT: #Sharpwin is the ship name of Dr. Helen Sharpe and medical director Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), who was last seen preparing for their wedding at the end of season four, but due to undisclosed reasons, Helen – who is stuck in London after a hurricane – calls Max to tell him she can’t push through with the marriage.

New Amsterdam, which was inspired by Eric Manheimer’s memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, first aired in 2018. Its fifth and last season will premiere in September 2022. The series also stars Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine.

Freema Agyeman is a British actress who is also known for her other television roles in BBC’s Doctor Who as Martha Jones; Amanita Caplan in Netflix’s sci-fi series Sense8, and Alesha Phillips in Law & Order: UK. – Rappler.com