Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez, Kylie Padilla to reunite in new GMA series 

Zoren Legaspi, Michelle Dee, and Rochelle Pangilinan are also part of the cast



MANILA, Philippines – Three of the four Sang’gres from GMA’s 2016 show Encantadia are reuniting for a new series in 2023.

GMA Network announced on Wednesday, December 7, that Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez, and Kylie Padilla will star in their upcoming “mega serye.”

Other details such as title, plot, director, and release date have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, other cast members include Zoren Legaspi, Rochelle Pangilinan, Michelle Dee, Arra San Agustin, Kristofer Martin, and Vin Abrenica.

Gabbi, Sanaya, and Kylie last worked together in GMA’s 2016 reboot of the fantasy series Encantadia, where they played sisters Alena, Danaya, and Amihan, respectively. Glaiza De Castro, who played Pirena, was the fourth Sang’gre in the series. – Rappler.com