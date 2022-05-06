LOOK: GoT’s ‘House of the Dragon’ series drops character posters, release date

MANILA, Philippines – A premiere date for the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has finally been confirmed – it will air on August 22 (Philippine time) via HBO Max and HBO Television.

“Fire and blood. August 21,” (US time) the series said in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 5, sharing fiery first look posters of the series’ characters.

The series, directed by Greg Yaitanes, stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, a warm and kind man chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen. Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne.

Other cast members include Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

House of the Dragon wrapped up filming in February. In March, HBO announced that the 10-episode show was set for an August release date. A one-minute teaser for the series was released in October 2021.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It tells the history of the House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

Game of Thrones, which premiered in 2011, is a medieval fantasy series that bagged several awards during its eight-year run. The series’ finale, which aired in May 2019, was polarizing for fans. – Rappler.com