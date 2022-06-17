Winter is coming! ‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow may return for a sequel

Jon Snow’s post-Westeros story will be chronicled in the potential GoT sequel

MANILA, Philippines – While Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is set to premiere in August, a potential sequel centering on Jon Snow is already in development at HBO, The Hollywood Reporter wrote on Thursday, June 16.

According to the report, the fan-favorite character played by Kit Harington will reprise his role in the spin-off series should it move forward.

In the last and eighth season of the hit fantasy series, Jon Snow’s true identity is discovered to be Aegon Targaryen, a potential Iron Throne heir. Fans were left with the finale of him being exiled from Westeros and journeying to the North of the Wall.

The sequel is expected to chronicle Jon Snow’s post-Westeros story. Familiar faces could also reappear such as surviving characters Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

Harington’s role in Game of Thrones earned him two Emmy nominations as a supporting actor and lead actor in a drama series. He also played as Dane Whitman aka Black Knight in Eternals and played the titular role in National Theater’s Henry V.

HBO and Harington’s representatives have not given any comment.

Game of Thrones, which premiered in 2011 and last aired in 2019, is a medieval fantasy series that bagged several awards during its eight-year run including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019, as well as Golden Globes nominations in the same years.

Over the past years, HBO has focused on prequels such as House of the Dragon which will premiere on August 21, and others in development such as 9 Voyages, 10,000 Ships, and Dunk and Egg. – with reports from Elle Guison/ Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern