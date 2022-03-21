Welcome to the Ton: Get a chance to visit Villa Bridgerton in Quezon City!

Do you want to experience the grand and elegant world of the Ton?

MANILA, Philippines – As we await the premiere of Bridgerton’s second season, Netflix is inviting Filipino fans to experience the British Regency Era through Villa Bridgerton in New Manila, Quezon City.

Located at 35 Broadway Avenue corner 9th Street, New Manila, Quezon City, Villa Bridgerton is glammed up to give fans a glimpse into the grand and elegant world of the series. It will be open to the public from March 25 to April 3 for free.

A high-fashion crossover sneak-peek clip featuring TikTok stars Pipay, Justine Luzares, Ychan Laurenz, Paula Pelaez, and GaiaPoly touring the Villa Bridgerton mansion was also posted by the streaming platform.

The content creators were seen donning gorgeous Regency-inspired gowns like some fan-favorite Bridgerton characters while showcasing the activities that await the esteemed guests.

According to the Villa Bridgerton website, visitors can roam around the luxurious mansion with a beautiful string quartet music playing in the background, experience a romantic carriage ride, and even play a game of croquette.

“Dear readers, this author cordially invites you to #VillaBridgerton in New Manila. I promise you’ll feel like a queen. You must make haste. Slots are limited so book your visit at www.villabridgerton.com today,” the post read.

Inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels, Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series set during the Regency Period in London that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

It stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Phoebe Dynevor, Claudie Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Nicola Coughlan, and Adjoa Andoh.

Bridgerton season two is set to premiere on Netflix on March 25. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.