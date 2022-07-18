LOOK: ‘Ghost Fighter’ live-action releases poster, introduces cast members

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix dropped on Saturday, July 16, a new poster for Yu Yu Hakusho, the live-action adaptation of Ghost Fighter.

The poster features four photos: Eugene’s iconic spirit gun attack, Dennis’ rose whip, Vincent’s bandaged arm, and Alfred holding his uniform over his shoulder.

unveiling the cast of the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho over the next few days! stay tuned to this thread pic.twitter.com/2LUzsDhM3r — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 16, 2022

“Unveiling the cast of the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho over the next few days!” Netflix Anime captioned the tweet. As of writing, the thread has been updated with two cast members.

The protagonist Yusuke Urameshi or Eugene will be played by Takumi Kitamura, while Jun Shison will take the role of Kurama Yoko also known as Dennis. Takumi has appeared in other live-action films such as Tokyo Revengers and Let Me Eat Your Pancreas while Jun voice-acted in the anime film Bubble.

Yusuke Urameshi will be played by Takumi Kitamura #yuyuhakusho pic.twitter.com/LWcZ60LQIw — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 16, 2022

Kurama will be played by Jun Shison #yuyuhakusho pic.twitter.com/8l3QriYHjP — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 17, 2022

“The original work is a universal and unique masterpiece and a reason why Japan is so proud of its strong manga and anime culture. I am happy to share the masterpiece of Yu Yu Hakusho with the world and I hope we can create something people everywhere will enjoy,” Kitamura said in Japanese in an interview, according to an IGN report.

Yu Yu Hakusho is an anime adaptation of the popular manga of the same name written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. It was originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump in the ’90s, before being adapted into the anime series which aired from 1992 to 1995.

It tells the story of Yusuke, a teenage troublemaker who dies while attempting to save a child’s life. In the Underworld, he undergoes a series of tests and is granted a second life – with a new job as a detective who investigates cases that have to do with ghosts and demons.

The Netflix adaptation of the series was first announced in June 2020 and production was confirmed in December of the same year. The live-action film is set to premiere in December 2023. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.