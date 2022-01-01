WATCH: GMA releases featurette for ‘Voltes V: Legacy’

COMING SOON. 'Voltes V: Legacy' is set to premiere in 2022.

'I think this is one of the biggest projects of GMA,' lead star Miguel Tanfelix says

MANILA, Philippines – Let’s volt in! GMA released on Friday, December 31, a featurette for Voltes V: Legacy, giving fans a first look at the production of the highly-anticipated adaptation.

The two-minute-and-a-half video reveals the cast’s final costumes, the insides of the iconic Camp Big Falcon and Boazanian Skull Ship, and the action scenes between Voltes V and the cronies of Prince Zardoz.

“Napaka-overwhelming ng scale ng buong produksyon (The scale of the whole production is so overwhelming. And I think this is one of the biggest projects of GMA,” Miguel Tanfelix, who plays Steve Armstrong, said in the video.

Matt Lozano, who acts as “Big Bert” Armstrong, added: “Sobra na kaming excited (We’re so excited) to show you what we have been working on for the past two years.”

Hours before the release of the featurette, director Mark Reyes shared on his Instagram that he received a letter of support from TOEI company, publisher of the original Voltes V series.

“We could feel your respect [for] the original series, and we also thank you for your effort, enthusiasm, and hard work under this [COVID-19] situation,” the company was quoted as saying.

Aside from Miguel and Matt, the cast of Voltes V: Legacy also includes Ysabel Ortega as Jamie Robinson, Radson Flores as Mark Gordon, and Raphael Landchico as “Little Jon” Armstrong.

Martin del Rosario will play Prince Zardoz, Voltes V’s main enemy, while Liezel Lopez is Zandra, one of Zardoz’ aides and advisors. Epy Quizon, Carlo Gonzales, Gabby Eigenmann, and Neil Ryan Sese are also part of the cast.



GMA first announced the live-action series during its 2020 New Year’s Eve countdown. A release date for the adaptation has yet to be announced.

Voltes V: Legacy is based on the Chōdenji Machine Voltes V series, a Japanese anime that aired in parts of the world in the ’70s. The show gained success in the Philippines and has been aired several times both in English and Filipino. – Rappler.com