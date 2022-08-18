WATCH: Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo in ‘Start Up PH’ teaser 

MANILA, Philippines – GMA Drama released on Wednesday, August 17, the first teaser for their Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series Start Up, giving fans a closer look at Bea Alonzo and Alden Richard’s versions of Seo Dal-mi and Han Ji-pyeong.

The 30-second clip introduces Bea as Dani, the career-driven woman originally played by Bae Suzy, and Alden as Tristan, the passionate but frank team leader dubbed as “Good Boy” and played by Kim Seon-ho.

The teaser also features a scene where Alden manages to catch Bea mid-fall. “#StartUpPH is a unique story about dreaming and loving,” GMA Drama said.

Start Up marks the first time for Bea and Alden to team up for a project, and is Bea’s first project as a GMA artist.

GMA first announced the remake in March 2022, with filming starting in April. Also joining Bea and Alden are Yasmien Kurdi, Jeric Gonzales, Gina Alajar, Kim Domingo, Royce Cabrera, and Boy 2 Quizon.

Start-Up, which was originally headlined by South Korean stars Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, and Kang Han-na, revolves around a group of young entrepreneurs in the world of start-up companies.

It tells the story of an ambitious young woman who dreams of becoming the next Steve Jobs. She finds herself caught between two men: the shy founder of a tech start-up, and an acerbic team leader at another start-up company.

GMA’s Start Up is slated for a September release, but a final premiere date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com