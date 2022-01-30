‘Good Omens’ confirms cast for season 2

Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand, however, are not returning for the second season

MANILA, Philippines – Amazon Prime announced the official cast list for the second season of Good Omens, revealing a mix of returning characters and brand-new cast members for the series.

According to a Deadline report, Jon Hamm and Derek Jacobi will be reprising their roles as Gabriel, leader of Heaven, and Metatron, the spokesperson for God, respectively. The League of Gentlemen, played by Mark Gattis, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith, are also returning to the series.

However, Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand, who voiced Satan and God respectively, will not be returning for the second season.

Joining in for new undisclosed roles are Dame Sian Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Other confirmed cast members are Miranda Richardson, Nina Sosanya, Maggie Service, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn.

“We are so thrilled that we were able to get so many fabulous actors to return to the Good Omens family,” author and co-showrunner Neil Gaiman told Deadline. “Some of them are reprising roles, some of them are playing completely new characters. And we are just as thrilled by the people coming to the Good Omens team for the first time. We have an ensemble cast of astonishing talent.”

Douglas Mackinnon, director and co-showrunner, added: “We are happily working our way through filming Good Omens 2 in Scotland and these new cast arrivals will only increase the pleasure of it all.”

Based on the international best-selling fantasy novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens follows Aziraphale and Crowley, portrayed by Michael Sheen and David Tennant, an unlikely angel and demon duo, who try to prevent the end of the world.

The adaptation’s first season ran for six episodes and was well-received, earning a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form and three nominations at the Emmys. The entire novel had already been covered in the first season, hence, it was a surprise when the series was confirmed for a second season.

No clear direction for the second season has been confirmed yet, as there is no more source material to base the sequel off on. Gaiman, however, mentioned that the sequel will begin with an angel wandering around the streets of Soho with no memory as they stumble upon Aziraphale’s bookshop.

A premiere date for the second season has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com