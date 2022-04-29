GOT7’s Jinyoung, Noh Jung-ui may play leads in new webtoon drama

NEW PROJECT. Korean actors Jinyoung and Noh Jung-ui are in talks to play leads a new webtoon-based drama.

MANILA, Philippines – GOT7 member Jinyoung and South Korean actress Noh Jung-ui are both in talks to play the lead characters in upcoming drama, The Witch, which is based on a popular webtoon.

According to a Soompi report, Jinyoung’s agency BH Entertainment and Noh Jung-ui’s agency Namoo Actors both confirmed on Thursday, April 28 that the two Korean stars had “received an offer to star in the drama” and are “positively reviewing it.”

The Witch, will be directed by Kim Tae-yun, is a drama series based on the popular webtoon of the same name, created by artist Kang Full. The story revolves around a man who falls in love with a mysterious woman called “witch”. Jinyoung is slated to play Lee Dong-jin and Jung-ui his love interest, Park Mi-jung. Filming will reportedly begin soon.

Jinyoung, whose full name is Park Jin-young, is one of seven members of popular K-pop boy group, GOT7. He began his acting career in 2021 with his breakout drama role in Dream High 2 and bagged a lead role in 2019’s He is Psychometric. He also starred in 2016 indie film A Stray Goat.

Noh Jung-ui, also known as Roh Jeong-eui, is best known for her roles in 2016 film Phantom Detective as Dong-i, in 2020’s 18 Again as Hong Si-a, and in recent drama Our Beloved Summer as NJ. – Rappler.com