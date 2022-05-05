‘Grey’s Anatomy’ celebrates 400 episodes

GREY'S ANATOMY. The show is set to air its 400th episode.

The milestone episode airs in the US on May 26

MANILA, Philippines – It feels like only yesterday that Meredith Grey started her internship at Seattle Grace Hospital. Now, multiple cast changes, countless near-death experiences, and a pandemic later, and the Grey’s Anatomy saga continues on to its 400th episode.

The milestone episode is set to air in the United States on May 26, and ahead of the premiere, the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes celebrated with a post on Instagram on May 3.

“Never in all my dreams did I think I would create a show that would still be going strong 400 episodes later,” Shonda said, posting the photo of a Grey’s Anatomy-themed cake.

“Best fans ever. Thank you all,” she said.

Grey’s Anatomy first premiered in 2005, and followed the story of surgical intern Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) as she balanced her career as a surgeon-in-training with her complicated personal and romantic life.

In the current season, Meredith is now chief of general surgery, leading other characters in the eventful day-to-day at the hospital, which has since been renamed Grey Sloan Memorial.

According to Variety, the 400th episode will air as a two-part finale of the show’s 18th season. It will see the return of former cast members Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew, reprising their roles as doctor couple Jackson Avery and April Kepner.

The upcoming May 5 episode of the show will also feature Kate Walsh, reprising her role as fan-favorite doctor Addison Montgomery. – Rappler.com