HBO cancels ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ after 1 season

MANILA, Philippines –The HBO series The Time Traveler’s Wife, starring Rose Leslie and Theo James, has been canceled after one season, according to a Deadline report.

Based on the 2003 Audrey Niffeneger novel, The Time Traveler’s Wife follows the love story of Henry DeTamble and Claire Abshire, who have to deal with DeTamble’s ability to time travel in their marriage.

The six-episode series, which was written by Sherlock and Doctor Who’s Steven Moffat and directed by David Nutter, premiered on May 15 and ran through June 19. Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez, Kate Siegel, Josh Stamberg, and Jaime Ray Newman were also part of the cast.

“Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler’s Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter,” an HBO spokeswoman told Deadline. “We are so grateful for their passion, hard work, and care for adapting this beloved book.”

“We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences,” the statement continued. A reason for the series cancellation was not provided.

The HBO series was the second adaptation of the bestselling novel. A film adaptation starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana premiered in 2009. – Rappler.com