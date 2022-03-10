HBO Max green lights ‘The Batman’ spin-off series starring Colin Farrell’s Penguin

'I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin,' says Farrell

MANILA, Philippines – HBO Max announced on Thursday, March 10, that a limited series centering on Colin Farrell’s Penguin will be The Batman’s first spin-off series.

Every story has a beginning.@DCComics' The Penguin (wt), a new Max Originals limited series starring Colin Farrell, is coming to HBO Max. Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and Lauren LeFranc to serve as executive producers. pic.twitter.com/1bXRR4Mduw — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 9, 2022

Tentatively titled The Penguin, the upcoming DC drama is set to continue the story of Penguin, whose real name is Oswald Cobblepot, as “he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

“Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill,” The Batman director Matt Reeves said, according to a Variety report.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, also said that the spin-off series will provide fans with a new version of this iconic DC character in a way they haven’t seen before. “[We will] see Colin take his already exceptional performance in The Batman to the next level.”

In The Batman, which sees Robert Pattinson as the titular character, Colin’s Penguin is a grouchy mob sycophant and has yet to become the kingpin we all know he’s destined to be.

“The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” Colin said. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

The Penguin will be executive-produced by Reeves, Farrell, The Batman producer Dylan Clark, and Lauren LeFranc, who will also write and serve as showrunner.

A target release date for The Penguin has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com