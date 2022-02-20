HBO Max renews ‘Peacemaker’ for season 2

'Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for season two,' says John Cena



MANILA, Philippines – James Gunn’s hit DC series Peacemaker is getting a second season on HBO Max.

A spin-off series of The Suicide Squad movie, Peacemaker follows John Cena as the brutal but charismatic government assassin Chris Smith/Peacemaker. Together with his team of fellow agents, he sets out on a mission to save the world from a possible alien invasion.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max,” creator Gunn said in a statement, according to Variety.

“To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in season two.”

Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️! pic.twitter.com/ujeeXODvOn — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 16, 2022

Cena also expressed his happiness over the news. “Learning about and eventually becoming Peacemaker was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of [James Gunn]. It’s been a privilege to work on this and with the cast, crew, and [HBO Max] team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for season two,” he said in a tweet.

The action-comedy superhero series, which premiered in January 2022, has become one of HBO Max’s most-viewed shows. Its February 19 finale episode even recorded a 44% increase on its single day viewership.

F#CK YEAH!! Peacemaker finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series ever and finale viewing was up 44% over premiere. Thanks to all the fans who kept showing up more and more every week this season. @HboMax @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/pp8c9JGuGl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2022

Aside from Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee are set to return for the second season. A target release date for Peacemaker season two has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com