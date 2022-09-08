‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ renewed for season 2 

SEASON 2. HBO Max green lights a second season for the 'Pretty Little Liars' reboot.

MANILA, Philippines – The thrilling adventures continue in Millwood! HBO Max announced on Thursday, September 8, that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is getting a second season.

“The Liars have more sins to pay for,” the show’s official social media accounts posted, alongside a 15-second teaser.

The Liars have more sins to pAy for. #PLLOriginalSin2 is coming soon to @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/cVAEaJJA2d — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLonMax) September 7, 2022

“We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received,” Sarah Aubrey, head of HBO Max’s Original Content said in a statement, according to a Deadline report.

“Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] and Lindsay [Calhoon Bring]’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise,” Aubrey added.

Details on the second season’s plot, official cast, production timeline, or release date have not been confirmed yet.

The 10-episode first season, which premiered in July, follows a new generation of Liars from the town of Millwood who are hunted by an anonymous revenge-seeker. It stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Zakiya Young, Carly Pope, and Lea Salonga.

The original Pretty Little Liars series ran from 2010 to 2016 for seven seasons, and starred Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Ian Harding, Sasha Pieterse, and Tyler Blackburn. The show was loosely based on the mystery drama novel series written by Sara Shepard, which followed four high school girls whose lives changed once their clique leader went missing.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is the latest series reboot to get a second season at HBO Max – following Sex and the City’s… And Just Like That and Gossip Girl. – Rappler.com