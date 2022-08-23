WATCH: New ‘The Idol’ teaser unveils more cast members 

The latest teaser sees more of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, and more celebrities

MANILA, Philippines – HBO dropped on Sunday, August 21, the second official teaser of its upcoming drama series The Idol, unveiling more of its cast.

The one minute and 30-second video shares new wild footage of Lily-Rose Depp in her seemingly intense day-to-day life as Jocelyn, a rising pop idol.

The clip also shows quick footage of the other actors, including Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.

At the end of the teaser, Lily-Rose is seen going into a sauna room with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, asking her for the name of a certain club. Jennie gives a sly smile before the scene cuts to the two dancing in the back of a convertible and partying in a packed club.

The K-pop idol, who goes by Jennie Ruby Jane for her acting debut, was first spotted in a cameo in The Idol’s first official teaser.

Created by The Weeknd and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, The Idol will follow “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood” involving Jocelyn, an up-and-coming pop idol and Tedros, a self-help guru who is also the leader of a modern-day cult.

The highly-anticipated series will have seven episodes to be made available on HBO Max. A release date has yet to be announced. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.