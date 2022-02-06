HBO renews ‘Euphoria’ for season 3

GREEN LIGHT. Hit series 'Euphoria' is renewed for another season.

Any guesses as to what happens to Rue in the third season?

MANILA, Philippines – The drama continues as Emmy-winning series Euphoria gets a third season.

HBO announced on Saturday, February 5, that the Zendaya-led teen drama is getting another season, following the success of the ongoing second season.

Variety has reported that the second season’s premiere episode, which was released on January 9, had garnered 14 million total viewers across HBO and HBO Max to date.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season 3,” they added.

Euphoria follows a group of high school kids as they deal with trauma, drug addiction, sex, and love. The second season sees Rue (played by Zendaya) undergoing a relapse after Jules (Hunter Schafer) left her for the city.

It also stars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Dermie, Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Colman Domingo, Nika King, Eric Dane, and Angus Cloud. Sam Levinson serves as director.

The finale episode for Euphoria’s second season is set to air on February 27. Other details about the third season have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com