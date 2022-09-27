WATCH: HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ gets a chilling first trailer

THE LAST OF US. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in the upcoming series.

MANILA, Philippines – HBO released the first full trailer of The Last of Us TV series on Tuesday, September 27.

Play Video

Based on the Naughty Dog videogame franchise of the same name, The Last of Us follows Joel and Ellie, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey respectively, as the two travel across a post-apocalyptic United States ravaged by a horrifying fungal infection.

To survive, the two must brave through merciless bandits, infested ruins, and the ever-dangerous Infected – once-human monstrosities that now roam the wastes in search of humans and animals to sink their teeth into.

The new trailer reveals glimpses of crucial story scenes and events from the first video game, as well as vivid shots of the show’s world. The trailer also gives viewers a good look at Pascal and Ramsey’s portrayals of the iconic characters in particularly heated moments of the story.

The trailer was released as part of Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us Day” celebrations, an annual event commemorating the franchise’s fans and community. HBO previously dropped a much shorter sneak peak of the show last August, which uses the same footage seen in this recent trailer.

Neil Druckmann, creative director of the games and co-president of Naughty Dog, is the co-creator, writer, and executive producer of the show. A remake of the first game, The Last of Us Part I, was also released earlier this month.

The Last of Us is slated for release sometime in 2023 on HBO and HBO Max. An exact date has yet to be announced. – with reports from Manolo Soliven/ Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern