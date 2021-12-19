WATCH: Hilary Duff searches for her great love story in ‘How I Met Your Father’ trailer

COMING SOON. Hulu releases the first official trailer for 'How I Met Your Father'

MANILA, Philippines – Hulu released on Friday, December 17 the official trailer for How I Met Your Father, giving fans a first look at Hilary Duff’s portrayal as Sophie and introducing Kim Cattrall as her future counterpart.

The one-and-a-half minute clip opens with Cattrall’s character saying, “This is the story of how I met your father. It was hard living in the moment in 2022. There was always someplace else you could be. Someone else you could be with.”

It then transitions to 2022 where a younger Sophie, played by Duff, is seen navigating the world of online dating. “I know this might sound crazy, but I’ve been on 87 Tinder dates this year. It’s really hard to meet someone and connect and have it feel easy,” her character said in the clip.

The standalone spin-off series to the 2000s sitcom classic How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) is described as “a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

The 10-episode series also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Josh Peck. Duff serves as a producer alongside HIMYM original creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

How I Met Your Father is set to premiere on Hulu on January 18. – Rappler.com