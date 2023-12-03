WATCH: ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 drops first teaser

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan will be joining the second season

MANILA, Philippines – House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel, released the first teaser for its second season and fans can anticipate a bloodier war in the world of Westeros.

In the one-and-a-half minute trailer released by HBO Max on Saturday, December 2, fans are given a glimpse at a more high stakes conflict between the warring factions of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and King Aegon II.

Armies are seen assembling, soldiers are being burned alive, and royalties are riding their dragons to battle.

“There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin,” Rhaenyra said in the clip.

Prior to the release of the trailer, HBO also released the posters for Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenya Targaryen and Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower. Notably, the first-look posters are hinting that said characters are demanding “blood for blood” and “fire to fire” in the upcoming season.

Aside from D’Arcy and Cooke, other lead cast members that reprised their roles for the second season are Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Ewan Mitchell (Prince Aemond Targaryen), Tom Glynn-Corney (Aegon II Targaryen), and Rhys Ilfans (Otto Hightower).

Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Meanwhile, joining the second season are Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It tells the history of the House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

The first season premiered in August 2022. Filming for the second season started in April 2023.

House of the Dragon season 2 is slated for a 2024 premiere, but a final release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com