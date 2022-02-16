Hulu renews ‘How I Met Your Father’ for season 2

RENEWED. 'How I Met Your Father' is getting another season.

We'll be seeing more of Sophie's love story in the next season!

MANILA, Philippines – The finale for the first season of How I Met Your Father is on March 15, 2022. But, fans will not experience separation anxiety, since Hulu has confirmed that a second season of the sitcom series is in the works.

“Surprise. You’ll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because HIMYF has been renewed for season two,” the show’s official media accounts announced.

According to a Variety report, How I Met Your Father season two will now consist of 20 episodes, doubling the first season’s episodes.

Surprise! 🥳 You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2! 💚



📸: @maddiedeutch pic.twitter.com/dUwVtuW9hh — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) February 15, 2022

How I Met Your Father is a sequel to the hit 2005-2014 sitcom How I Met Your Mother. It brings Sophie (played by Hillary Duffy) into the same universe as the original series, as her future self in 2050 recalls to her son the events in 2022 that led to her meeting the love of her life.

“Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” the logline reads.

Kim Catrall is the voice of Sophie in 2050. Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran are also returning for the second season.

The premiere date for the second season of How I Met Your Father has yet to be announced. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under Life & Style and Entertainment section.