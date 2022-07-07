LOOK: The Wooga Squad’s ‘In The Soop: Friendcation’ to premiere in July 

The first poster highlights the adorable friendship among BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon Peakboy, Choi woo-shik, and Park Hyung-sik

MANILA, Philippines – The Wooga Squad is reuniting for a vacation! IN THE SOOP Official released on Thursday, July 7 the first official poster of In the Soop: Friendcation.

The four-episode series will be featuring the Wooga Squad, composed of BTS’ Kim Taehyung or V, K-drama actor Park Seo-joon, rapper Peakboy, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, and idol-actor Park Hyung-sik.

The five celebrities formed a connection when they starred in the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which aired from December 2016 to February 2017. They have been close friends outside work since then.

The new spin-off will show an inside look at the Wooga Squad’s relationship as friends while they get some time away from the entertainment spotlight to spend time with each other.

The first episode of In The Soop: Friendcation will premiere on JBTC and Disney+ on July 22. While Disney+ will be the home streaming platform of the series, it will only be available in select countries for the meantime – Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore. The show will run for four weeks with new episodes to be released every Friday.

According to a TV Guide report, the season will be made available worldwide shortly after the Korea premiere, but an exact worldwide release date has yet to be announced.

In the Soop is a South Korean reality series which features celebrity friends taking a break from their busy lives by resting and relaxing in a secluded place in the forest or “soop” in Korean. The past three seasons have featured the K-pop groups BTS and SEVENTEEN.

The show first aired in August 2020 featuring BTS, and a second season was aired in October 2021. SEVENTEEN, meanwhile, had their own version of the series in August 2021.

An In The Soop pop-up store opened in Manila on July 1 at the Level 1, South Wing of SM Mall of Asia. ARMYs and CARATs may visit the pop-up store until October 1. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

