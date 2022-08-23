LOOK: Inigo Pascual in Fox’s ‘Monarch’ trailer 

MANILA, Philippines – Fox has released the trailer of the drama series Monarch, and Filipino fans caught a glimpse of Inigo Pascual in his first major role in a Hollywood project.

“We’re just like any other super-famous, over-privileged, always-in-the-public-eye, family,” Inigo’s character said in the almost three-minute trailer.

Described as an “epic, multi-generational musical drama,” Monarch follows the story of the Romans, who are dubbed as America’s “first family of country music.”

Its logline read: “When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy. It’s finally her turn. But is it too late?”

Inigo plays Ace Grayson, an 18-year-old orphan who was adopted by Nicky (played by Anna Friel) and her husband, Clive (Adam Croasdell). His character was also earlier described as a “phenomenal singer with real swagger on stage, and dreams of being a country star” during his casting announcement in September 2021.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the drama series also stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Albie Roman, Joshua Sass, Meagan Holder, and Beth Ditto. Monarch is set to premiere on September 11.

Inigo, 24, is best known for his roles in ABS-CBN series And I Love You So and Filipino movies Relaks, It’s Just Pag-Ibig, Para sa Hopeless Romantic, and I’m Ellenya L.– Rappler.com