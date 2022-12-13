Rappler Talk Entertainment: Rod Singh and Tonet Jadaone on making ‘Drag Den Philippines’

LIVE

The women behind 'Drag Den Philippines' talk about their journey to get the show to our screens

MANILA, Philippines – Drag Den Philippines premiered on December 8 and people have not stopped talking about it since.

The show is the second drag reality show to feature Filipino queens and the first to be created and conceptualized by a Filipino.

Hosted by drag superstar Manila Luzon, the show introduces eight fierce Filipino drag queens to an audience hungry for more drag entertainment.

Ahead of the second episode’s drop, we catch up with the Drag Den’s creator and director Rod Singh and producer Tonet Jadaone, as they spill the tea on their journey to get the show to our screens.

