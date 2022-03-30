‘It’ prequel series in development at HBO Max

The series is set to tell the 1960s backstory of 'It: Part One'

MANILA, Philippines – The hit horror film It is getting a prequel series at HBO Max, according to a Variety report.

Welcome to Derry, the working title for the project, is set to follow the 1960s backstory of It: Part One (2017). Based on the timeline, it was when children first began to disappear in Derry, a town in Maine, until a group of kids braved to fight the suspect, murdering clown Pennywise. The origin story of Pennywise will also be included in the new production.

Andy Muschietti, who directed It: Part One and It: Part Two (2019), will executive produce the series with Barbara Muschietti of production company Double Dream and Jason Fuchs. The Muschiettis-Fuchs team-up also developed the story and wrote the script for the series. Andy is set to direct the series’ first episode should it push through.

Warner Bros. Television, which produced the It film franchise, is also the studio behind the new project. It is the latest film-based series in the works from HBO Max, along with The Penguin from The Batman and the Bene Gesserit-centered series from Dune.

It: Part One grossed over $701 million worldwide, while the second film in the franchise got over $400 million at the box office. They are based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

In 1990, a two-part miniseries was released on ABC, featuring Tim Curry as Pennywise.

There are no other details yet about the HBO Max project. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/ Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern for the Life & Style and Entertainment section.