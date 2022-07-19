Fil-Am Jacob Batalon thirsts for blood in first lead role as ‘Reginald the Vampire’

Batalon will also serve as the show's executive producer

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon is set to star in his first lead role as Reginald Baskin in Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire. He will also serve as the show’s executive producer.

Reginald the Vampire gives life to Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire book series, which is about Reginald, who stumbles upon the world of the undead. The lead character navigates his new life as an unlikely hero, facing the hurdles brought on by his superpowers.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Batalon talked about the series’ unique take on vampires as it interjects a comedic take on the tropes commonly associated with the bloodsucking creature.

He also points out how the show touches on the topic of body positivity as it deviates from the familiar depiction by mainstream media of vampires.

“I love that we truly make sure that we let people know that we’re poking fun at those people, that the real story is about Reginald and not vampirism,” Batalon said.

Batalon, who grew up in Hawaii to Filipino parents, also recognized the impact of his role in promoting Filipino representation in Hollywood.

“It’s a very powerful message to see someone like me, an Asian American, specifically a Filipino-American, be a lead of a series,” he said.

Batalon rose to fame with his portrayal of Ned Leeds, Peter Parker’s best friend, in the Spider-Man trilogy alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Reginald the Vampire is set to air on October 5. – with reports from Alyssa Tiangsing/Rappler.com

Alyssa Tiangsing is a Rappler intern. She is currently taking BA Communication at the University of Santo Tomas.