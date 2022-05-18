WATCH: Jane de Leon teases transformation in ‘Darna’ clip

MANILA, Philippines – Jane De Leon is all set to fly as Darna as she hinted at her transformation as the iconic superhero in the new teaser for Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series.

The two-minute clip released on Monday, May 16, also gives fans a first look at other key characters in the series. It began with De Leon’s Narda being trained by the first Darna Leonor (played by Iza Calzado), with viewers eventually seeing Joshua Garcia as police officer and Narda’s love interest Brian Samonte, Janella Salvador as lawyer Regina, who will eventually become Darna’s nemesis Valentina, and Zaijan Jaranilla as Narda’s brother Ding.

Play Video

For the first time, fans are treated to De Leon shouting the heroine’s iconic catchphrase “Ding, ang bato!” as she gets the magical stone from her brother Ding at the end of the teaser, but fans will still have to wait a little more to see De Leon in the iconic red superhero costume.

De Leon also earlier teased fans with a sneak peek of her wearing Darna’s signature red head gear.

A final release date for Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series has yet to be announced, but ABS-CBN teased that it’s “coming very soon.”

Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series is the latest reboot of the iconic Filipino superheroine. It was originally supposed to be a movie under the direction of Erik Matti and starring Angel Locsin, who left the project due to health concerns. In 2017, Liza Soberano was announced as the new Darna but had to back out after suffering a finger injury. Matti then exited the project due to “creative differences.” Jerrold Tarog was set to direct the Darna movie following Matti’s exit but Tarog also left the project in January 2021 due to “scheduling conflicts.” In December 2020, ABS-CBN announced that the project would push through as a TV series instead of a movie.

Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series is now directed by Chito Roño with De Leon as Darna. Other cast members also include Richard Quan, Simon Ibarra, and Levi Ignacio. – Rappler.com