Jeric Gonzales, Yasmien Kurdi join cast of GMA’s ‘Start-Up’ PH adaptation

Rappler.com
START-UP. GMA announces new cast members for their Filipino adaptation.

Jeric Gonzales, Yasmien Kurdi's Instagram

Jeric and Yasmien are joining Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards for the project

MANILA, Philippines – GMA confirmed that Jeric Gonzales and Yasmien Kurdi are starring alongside Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards in their Philippine adaptation of the hit K-drama Start-Up. 

According to a GMA News report, both Kapuso actors are ecstatic to be part of the project. “I’m excited kasi (because) it’s a new set of cast, and it’s very refreshing, very new,” Yasmien said. 

Meanwhile, Jeric shared that he considered this to be his big break. “Since napanood ko ‘yung Start-Up, ang ganda ng story and ang ganda ng character plus ‘yung mga kasama ko talagang magagaling at malalaking stars natin sa showbiz industry…. Dito ko macha-challenge talaga ‘yung sarili ko,” he said. 

(Since I’ve already watched Start-Up, the story and characters are really beautiful…. Plus, I’m starring alongside talented actors and big names in the industry…. This will really be a big challenge for me.) 

GMA first announced the adaptation in early March, saying that lock-in taping for the series will begin in April. 

Start-Up, which was originally headlined by South Korean stars Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, and Kang Han-na, revolves around a group of young entrepreneurs in the world of start-up companies. 

It tells the story of an ambitious young woman who dreams of becoming the next Steve Jobs. She finds herself caught between two men: the shy founder of a tech start-up, and an acerbic team leader at another start-up company. 

GMA has yet to reveal which characters the cast members are portraying and the target release date for the series. – Rappler.com 

