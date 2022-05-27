Jude Law to star in new Disney+ series, ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

NEW SHOW. A new 'Star Wars' series starring Jude Law is heading to Disney+.

The series will follow the journey of kids lost in a galaxy far, far away

MANILA, Philippines – The Star Wars universe will spread wider across Disney+ as Lucasfilm officially announces Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law and set to premiere in 2023.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an Original series starring Jude Law, from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, is streaming in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cEP3uXO4Aw — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

For this new Star Wars series, fans can expect a classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure set in a sci-fi galaxy far, far away.

Earlier in May, Vanity Fair said the show will take place “during the post–Return of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as The Mandalorian.”

Now that the series is official, further details were given by director Jon Watts and screenwriter Christopher Ford during the Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be zooming in on a group of kids around 10 years old from a “tiny little planet” who get lost in a Star Wars galaxy. The series will revolve around their journey home, and while Ford said the show will be about kids, it’s not necessarily for kids.

Since kids will be starring in the film along with Law, a casting notice has already called for four children, around 11 to 12 years old.

Further announcements said that the series will begin filming a second batch of 12 episodes in November. The official release date of the series is yet to be announced.

Skeleton Crew joins an ever-growing list of Star Wars series on Disney+, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the more recent Obi-Wan Kenobi. – with reports from Elle Guison/ Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern