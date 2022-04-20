2PM’s Junho, Girls’ Generation’s Yoona pair up for new rom-com series

New K-drama alert! 2PM member Junho and Girls' Generation member Yoona are set to star as the main leads of 'King the Land.'

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop stars Junho from 2PM and Yoona from Girls’ Generation are set to be the main leads of upcoming new rom-com show King the Land (working title), as announced on Wednesday, April 20.

According to a Soompi report, Junho, also known as Lee Jun-ho, is set to play the charming and intelligent Gon Woo, the heir to the wealthy King Group. Meanwhile, Yoona, also known as Im Yoon-ah, will be playing the role of Cheon Sa-rang, a cheerful hotelier at the King Hotel who must deal with multiple adversities in her life because of prejudices.

Although not much has been said about the plot, the production team of the drama revealed that Gon Woo and Cheon Sa-rang will “set out to find happy days in which they can sincerely smile brightly together,” even with their differing personalities.

The drama will be co-produced by BY4M and NPIO Entertainment, which produced The Red Sleeve and Forecasting Love and Weather and BY4m Studio.

Scriptwriter Cheon Sung Il, who was in charge of writing the hit Netflix zombie thriller series All of Us are Dead, will be serving as a creator for the show. The drama is set to begin production in late 2022. No other details regarding the broadcast schedule and streaming platform have been announced yet.

South Korean singer Junho debuted as an actor in 2013 with his breakout role in Cold Eyes. He is known for his roles in Good Manager, Rain or Shine, and The Red Sleeve. Yoona has starred in multiple K-dramas such as The K2, Love Rain, and Prime Minister and I. She is also starring on tvN’s Big Mouse is an upcoming South Korean television series starring Lee Jong-suk and Im Yoon-ah. It is scheduled for release on tvN in the first half of 2022.

This is not the first time fans will be seeing Junho and Yoona together. Previously, the actors worked together as hosts at the South Korean awards show 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon where fans noticed their chemistry. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern.