‘The Sound of Magic’ to premiere on Netflix in May

Netflix announces Ji Chang-Wook, Choi Seung-Eun, Hwang In-Youp as lead stars for 'The Sound of Magic'

Are you excited for this new fantasy music K-drama?

MANILA, Philippines – The highly-anticipated fantasy music series The Sound Of Magic starring Ji Chang-Wook, Choi Seung-eun, and Hwang In-youp is set to premiere on Netflix on May 6.

Netflix made the announcement on Monday, March 28, with the release of a poster that shows an invitation asking the readers if they believe in magic. “Something fantastical this way comes,” the caption read.

Based on the popular webtoon Annarasumanara, The Sound of Magic is described as a “touching music drama about Yoon Ah-yi, a girl who had to grow up too fast, and Rieul, a mysterious magician who, although grown-up, wants to remain as a kid.”

Netflix first confirmed the start of the series’ production in April 2021, promising that the project will have “magic and singing. And high schoolers growing up and coming of age. And a dash of whimsy.”

Ji Chang-wook, known for his roles in Suspicious Partner and Lovestruck in the City, will play Rieul while Beyond Evil’s Choi Sung-Eun is portraying Yoon Ah-yi.

Hwang In-youp from True Beauty will play Yoon Ah-yi’s classmate Na Il-deung, whose life will transform once Rieul and Ah-yi introduce him to the world of magic.

The series is directed by Itaewon Class and Love in the Moonlight director Kim Sung-youn. – Rappler.com