Key nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards

NOMINATED. Hit series 'Squid Game' racks up Emmy nominations.

Courtesy of Netflix

'Succession,' 'Squid Game,' 'Stranger Things,' and 'Euphoria' are among the nominees

Nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 13, for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on September 12.

Best Drama Series
  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • What We Do In The Shadows
Best Limited or Anthology Series
  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus
Best Comedy Actor
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Comedy Actress
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Drama Actor
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Drama Actress
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
  • Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie
  • Toni Collette, The Staircase
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

