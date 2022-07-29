Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hu, Nam Ji-hyun are sisters in ‘Little Women’ drama

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready to see the Oh sisters face off with their wealthy rivals? On Thursday, July 28, Korean television network tvN dropped the poster for its new K-drama Little Women starring Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Park Ji-hu!

“Where are Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Park Ji-hoo heading to?” the caption reads, teasing the Oh sisters’ probable whereabouts. tvN also emphasized the significance of the Oh sisters’ footsteps and long shadows in the poster, which could both offer clues about the sisters’ awaiting journey.

Little Women will center upon three sisters, Oh In-joo, Oh In-kyung, and Oh In-hye, who all grew up in extreme poverty. They eventually find themselves caught in the middle of a dispute against the richest family in the country and must now devise a plan using each of their unique skills to overcome their battle.

Kim Go-eun will play Oh In-joo, the eldest sister who aspires to make a good living to pull her family out of poverty. In the poster, she is pictured carrying a large backpack.

Park Ji-hu, who plays the youngest sister Oh In-hye, is in the middle and sports a classic school uniform while holding a turned-over canvas. Born with an impressive talent for art, she manages to get into an art high school despite having never used proper art supplies before.

Oh In-kyung, portrayed by Nam Ji-hyun, confidently strides behind her youngest sister in the poster wearing a long beige coat. She is a news reporter who religiously maintains her journalistic integrity and never executes reportage for the money, even if she might need it.

Contrary to the original novel of the same title by Louisa May Alcott, this particular adaptation will only feature three sisters instead of the usual four.

Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Park Ji-hu were confirmed to star in the K-drama in December 2021.

Little Women is slated for a September premiere.

Kim Go-eun is known for her roles in the K-dramas Cheese in the Trap, Goblin, and the recently concluded Yumi’s Cells. Nam Ji-hyun starred as the leading lady in the K-dramas Shopping King Louie, Suspicious Partner, and 100 Days My Prince. Meanwhile, Park Ji-hu is best known for her portrayal of Nam On-jo in the zombie K-drama All of Us are Dead. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.