Netflix’s ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ live-action to premiere in March

KIMI NI TODOKE. The manga is getting a live-action adaptation in Netflix.

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix announced on Tuesday, February 7, that the Kimi ni Todoke live-action series adaptation will premiere on March 30.

Sara Minami (Ride or Die, The Good Father) will portray main heroine Sawako Kuronuma, while Oji Suzuka (The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbye) will play Sawako’s love interest Shota Kazahaya.

Aside from the premiere date announcement, Netflix also released casting details on six other characters: Kaito Sakurai will play Ryū Sanada, Rinka Kumada will play Ayane Yano, Riho Nakamura will play Chizuru Yoshida, Naho Tada will play Yōko Kuronuma, Hiroyuki Hirayama will play Kitao Kuronuma, and Shōhei Mīura as Kazuichi Arai.

Takehiko Shinjō (Your Lie in April) and Takeo Kikuchi (Tokyo Alice) will be directing the series, with Hayato Miyamoto (Takane no Hana-San) writing the screenplay.

Netflix first announced in September 2022 that they’re partnering with TV Tokyo to co-produce the live-action show of the hit romance manga series from Karuho Shiinaawhich.

Kimi ni Todoke tells the story of Sawako, who earned the nickname “Sadako,” the ghost from the horror movie The Ring, because of her long black hair and pale complexion. Despite being ridiculed and teased by her classmates, Sawako developed a friendship with Shouta.

The manga was first published in 2006 and concluded in 2017 after 30 volumes. It was also adapted into an anime series, titled Kimi ni Todoke: From Me To You. A live-action feature film starring Tabe Mikako as Sawako and Mura Haruma as Shouta was also released in 2010.

Kimi ni Todoke is the latest manga to get a live-action adaptation in Netflix, following One Piece, Death Note, Ghost Fighter, and Burn The House Down, among others. – Rappler.com