Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young to star in new drama ‘Love According to the Law’

CO-STARS. Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young are set to star in a new drama

Scheduled every Monday and Tuesday on KBS 2TV, the show will air its first episode on August 29

MANILA, Philippines – Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young will star in the upcoming KBS2 drama Love According to the Law, according to Soompi.

The show follows the story of Kim Jung Ho (Seung Gi), a former prosecutor and current landlord as he unknowingly reunites with a woman he has known since high school – the beautiful and eccentric lawyer Kim Yu Ri (Se Young).

The law romance drama is based on the hit web novel of the same name by Noh Seung Ah. Lim Ji Eun of One Night (2020) is set to write the script with Lee Eun Jin of Baker King Kim Tak Goo, My Lawyer, Mr. Joe, Good Manager, Waiting for Love, and Feel Good to Die as the director.

Love According to the Law is Seung Gi and Se Young’s reunion after working together in Hwayugi in 2017.

Scheduled every Monday and Tuesday, the new drama will air its first episode on August 29 at KBS 2TV. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/ Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern.