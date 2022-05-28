‘Squid Game’ star Lee Yoo-mi to star in ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’ sequel

The sequel to the hit 2017 K-drama will follow the story of the powerful Nam-soon and drug crimes in Gangnam

MANILA, Philippines – The 2017 hit K-drama series Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is getting a sequel and Squid Game’s Lee Yoo-mi will star in it.

According to Soompi’s report, Lee Yoo-mi will star as the female lead in the sequel titled Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon. Along with the All of Us Are Dead actress, the cast will also include Ong Seong-wu, Byun Woo-seok, Kim Hae-sook, and Kim Jung-eun.

The upcoming series written by Baek Mi-kyung will center on the reality of new drug crimes that are happening in the city of Gangnam.

Although this will be a second season, K-drama fans can expect a strikingly different storyline for Strong Woman Do Bong Soon as the story will revolve around Do Bong-soon’s distant cousin, Kang Nam-soon, who also possesses the superior genes which gave them immense strength. It doesn’t stop there as Nam-soon’s mother and grandmother also possess the great power that she has.

The drama begins with Jung-eun taking the role of a righteous mother who is looking for her missing daughter. This missing daughter turns out to be Nam-soon who was a missing child in Mongolia. Now older, she has decided to go to Gangnam to find her parents. To complete the powerful family, veteran actress Kim Hae-sook will play the role of a fiery grandma who is also a butcher.

Of course, a little romance is added as Ong Seong-wu plays the role of Detective Kang Hee-sik who will become Nam-soon’s crush. He will lead a secret investigative team in the series who will crack down on drugs in the city.

Yoo-mi is popularly known for her role as Player 240 Ji Yeong, who made friends with Kang Sae-byeok (HoYeon Jung) in hit Netflix thriller Squid Game. Contrary to her nice girl role in Squid Game, Yoo-mi may have annoyed All of Us Are Dead viewers as the selfish rich girl character Na Yeon in the Netflix zombie series.

An exact release date has yet to be announced, but the series is set to air in early 2023. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.