‘Legally Blonde’ spin-off series ‘Elle’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video

MANILA, Philippines – Legally Blonde spin-off series Elle is coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2025, actress Reese Witherspoon announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 15 (Manila time).

This comes after news of the spin-off’s development was first exclusively reported by American entertainment website Deadline in April 4.

Elle, which will be framed as a prequel, will center on the high school life of the Legally Blonde franchise’s titular character Elle Woods before she got into Harvard and became a lawyer.

“Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ’90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on [Prime Video],” wrote Witherspoon, who played the original Elle Woods.

The TV series will be produced by Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine. However, further details, like casting and a definite premiere date, have yet to be announced.

Elle is among several other films in the Legally Blonde franchise. The first Legally Blonde film premiered in 2001, while the second film, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde premiered in 2003.

Legally Blonde 3, which was announced to have officially been in the works in 2020, has yet to have a final date of release. Its screenplay was written Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. – Rappler.com