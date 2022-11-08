‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda cast in ‘Percy Jackson’ series

The Percy Jackson series made a blockbuster casting announcement on Tuesday, November 8, saying in a tweet that musical juggernaut Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining the show as the Greek messenger god Hermes.

A message from the messenger god himself: @Lin_Manuel Miranda is Hermes in #PercyJackson and the Olympians, an Original series coming to @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/91tDQDudAw — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) November 7, 2022

This will mark the Hamilton creator’s return to live-action TV since the end of his run on His Dark Materials in 2020.

Since then, Miranda has been keeping busy in a multitude of roles behind the camera with 2021 musical releases In The Heights, Vivo, Encanto, and his directorial debut, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Rick Riordan confirmed the news himself in a post on his website, saying, “I could not get Lin-Manuel Miranda’s voice out of my head. I knew he would be the perfect person to bring Hermes to life in all his complex glory.”

The upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians television series is based on the bestselling books of the same name authored by Rick Riordan. The series began filming this June, with Riordan himself overseeing the project. The show is set to be released in early 2024 on Disney+. – with reports from Jacob Tambunting/Rappler.com

Jacob Tambunting is a Rappler intern