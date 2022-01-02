‘Mano Po’ teleserye, ‘Running Man Philippines’: GMA shows to watch out for in 2022

COMING SOON. 'Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune' is GMA's first offering for 2022.

Which of these titles are you most excited for?

MANILA, Philippines – GMA unveiled on Saturday, January 1 its line-up of shows for 2022.

The 12-minute video includes original television series, movies, and reality shows that will be available on the network.

Some of the notable projects included in the announcement are the highly-anticipated Voltes V: Legacy adaptation, a teleserye adapted from the Mano Po movie franchise, and the first major projects of Beauty Gonzales and Xian Lim, who both transferred to GMA in 2021.

Premiering in the first quarter of 2022 are the following:

Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune is the first television series adapted from the hit movie franchise which revolves around the lives of a prominent Chinese-Filipino clan. The teleserye stars Barbie Forteza, Sunshine Cruz, Maricel Laxa, Boots Anson-Roa, and David Licauco. It is set to premiere on January 3.

I Can See You presents AlterNate marks Dingdong Dantes’ first pairing with Beauty Gonzalez. It will be airing on GMA starting January 10.

Also premiering on January 10 is Little Princess, which stars Jo Berry, Juancho Trivino, Rodjun Cruz, Angelika dela Cruz, Jestoni Alarcon, and Geneva Cruz.

The second season of Prima Donnas, which follows a group of three heiresses, played by Jillian Ward, Althea Ablan, and Sofia Pablo, will premiere on January 17. The first season of the hit teleserye started airing in 2019.

Artikulo 247, the drama teleserye starring GMA primetime stars Rhian Ramos, Kris Bernal, Benjamin Alves, and Mark Herras, is set to premiere on February 14.

In the video, GMA also shared snippets of other titles like First Lady, which stars Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez, and serves as a sequel to the hit series First Yaya; the Xian Lim and Glaiza de Castro-starrer False Positive; the fantasy teleserye Lolong; and Widow’s Web, the drama series starring Ashley Ortega, Pauline Mendoza, and Carmina Villaroel. Premiere dates for these titles, however, have yet to be announced.

A short preview for Voltes V: Legacy was also included in the video, but a longer featurette about the adaptation was already released hours prior.

Aside from its teleseryes, GMA also announced the upcoming game shows and reality competitions that fans should watch out for in the network, including Running Man Philippines. According to the network, the hit game reality show from South Korea is about to have a “Filipino twist.”

The broadcast giant also shared the lineup of Southeast Asian shows that they will air on the network. Included in the list are hit Thailand series My Husband in Law and Prophecy of Love, and the K-dramas Now We Are Breaking Up, starring Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong, Yumi’s Cells, led by Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun, and GOT7’s Jinyoung, and the third season of Penthouse. – Rappler.com