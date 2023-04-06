LIST: Unexpected Christian movies and TV series to watch on Holy Week

If you've seen 'The Passion of the Christ' one too many times, you may want to check out these shows and films

MANILA, Philippines – With the additional vacation days and the general air of life being put on hold due to the suffering and death of Jesus Christ, Holy Week is one of the best times for hunkering down and watching as many movies and series as you can fit into the extended break.

Despite what the church or your super religious parents might say, you can watch whatever you want over the break – but those who grew up Catholic might still feel compelled to keep their viewing choices within the Lenten theme.

In super-religious households, the approved watch list is usually limited to Lenten viewing staples like The Passion of the Christ and Ben-Hur or the enduring 7 Last Words on TV.

But there’s a breadth of other TV shows and movies that might make you reflect on your own faith more than any Bible-based film – whether or not your devout Catholic lola approves.

From irreverent satire to gothic horror, here are some films and series that unexpectedly keep it ~Christian~ this Lenten season:

Life of Brian

This 1979 satirical film by comedy group Monty Python tells the story of Brian, a man who was born on the same day as and right next door to Jesus. The rest of the film is a hilarious romp through, well, the life of Brian, as he fights against the Roman occupation of Judea, ends up in a spaceship, and is repeatedly mistaken as a certain Messiah. Will the real Lord and Savior please stand up?

Saved!

Play Video

Part religious satire and part teen comedy, this 2004 film follows Mary, a devout Christian teenage girl who has sex with her boyfriend in an attempt to turn him straight after he tells her that he might be gay. As fate would have it, Mary gets pregnant and she ends up questioning her faith and facing the judgment of the most brutal court: evangelical high school kids.

Dogma

Play Video

Lauded by film critics and banned by Catholics, this 1999 comedy film centers on two angels – played by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck – who were exiled to Wisconsin from Heaven. The two attempt to re-enter heaven using a loophole in Catholic dogma.

Midnight Mass

Play Video

This spooky 2021 miniseries by Mike Flanagan shows the lives of a poor community as they rediscover faith through a mysterious priest who arrives in their isolated island town. As the churchgoers grow stronger in the faith, strange events take place and shadowy figures are sighted, leaving some locals skeptical of the new charismatic leader.

Seklusyon

Play Video

Erik Matti’s 2016 horror film takes us into the final seven days in the training of a group of deacons, who are sent to a secluded monastery for that last stretch to protect them from the evil that they are believed to be more vulnerable to at this stage. The deacons are forced to contend with their own inner demons when a girl, Anghela, is sent to the same monastery after her parents are murdered.

The Sister Act

Play Video

It’s not really a film about religion, but this iconic 1992 film will make anyone want to sing praises to God. Starring Whoopi Goldberg, the movie follows the yassification of a convent choir after a lounge singer named Deloris goes into witness protection as a nun after testifying against her gangster boyfriend.

The Young Pope

Play Video

In this 2016 limited series, the Vatican is full of scandals and the Pope is young, American, radically conservative, and looks like Jude Law. For Catholics and non-Catholics alike, it delves into the complex political side of organized religion and shows how even the highest-ranking member of the church is deeply flawed and only human. – Rappler.com