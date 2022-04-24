‘Love, Death + Robots’ volume 3 to premiere on Netflix in May

Are you excited for the return of this sci-fi animated series?

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix announced that the third season of the critically acclaimed animated anthology series Love, Death + Robots is premiering on May 20.

A one-minute teaser shows highlights from upcoming episodes of the series, revealing that the new batch of episodes will be “extreming soon.” Unfortunately, there was no additional information about episode themes or casting details.

Alongside the video teaser, Netflix also unveiled several first-look images from the new season, but still kept mum about further details.

The official synopsis for the third volume reads, “Terror, imagination, and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from unconvering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror, and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.”

Created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, Love, Death + Robots invites different teams of artists and writers to produce short stories that range from fantasy, comedy, science fiction, horror, drama, and thrillers.

The sci-fi series first launched in 2019 with 18 standalone short films, while the second season premiered in 2021 with only eight episodes. It has since racked up 11 Primetime Emmy awards across its first two volumes. – Rappler.com