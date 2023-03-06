‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 sneak peek review: A vanilla first episode, but a very promising second

'Has this show changed so much that I can’t dig it? Or maybe I’ve changed as a viewer and this doesn’t fit me anymore?'

The following is a review based on the first two episodes of The Mandalorian’s third season.

Kind of crazy to think how The Mandalorian has changed streaming and content in such a short amount of time. It catapulted Disney+ into being a must-have subscription (and, well, thank goodness we now actually have access in our market), made technological breakthroughs, and showed the huge potential that Star Wars Extended Universe material has in an episodic format. Oh, also, it kinda was so good that it basically took over another show (Boba Fett) for a couple of episodes.

But finally we have the focus here on Din Djarin and Grogu. Who, if we are being honest with ourselves, we continue to call Mando and Baby Yoda.

I think it’s important to put into perspective how we approach something like this. I know that some people expect it to be great, that some people want matched or even improved quality through an entire run. While that would be great…I’m okay with having somewhat lower standards. I totally accept that I can enjoy a series that has some bad episodes, and sometimes I have to ride out a quality dip because that’s part of putting out a long-form work.

So do I expect this to be groundbreaking in the way that it made me feel with the first episode? No.

But I’ll be honest, I did not expect the Season 3 kick-off to be so, well, vanilla. It felt almost like a victory lap, as if they knew they had won and they just needed to give everyone a bunch of stuff they liked.

You get a crazy battle with a giant monster to start (okay, I admit, I loved that), revisiting old friends, some shootouts, pew-pew space battles, some cute (or annoying, depending on how you feel about these things) droids that Baby Yoda has some annoyingly cute moments with, and then a not very good exposition/confrontation with Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff).

Throughout, Mando moves less like his vulnerable, always struggling earlier self and more like a superhero taking on everything. And by extension, where the earlier Mandalorian episodes felt more like spaghetti Westerns – artfully made, deliberate in their pacing – this episode felt almost like a Looney Tunes cartoon version of a Western – fast, frenetic, almost maniacal in its need to show you the next cool thing.

The experience got me thinking, has this show changed so much that I can’t dig it? Or maybe I’ve changed as a viewer and this doesn’t fit me anymore? I wasn’t sure, because like I said, I can accept when shows change or quality dips.

Thankfully, I had access to episode 2. It continues the basic conflict that Mando is facing, which is after having taken off his helmet, he is “Mandalorian no more” and must bathe in the waters of the mines of Mandalore (or something like that) so that he can restore his…uh…Mandalorian-ness?

But where the first episode was big, bright, and expansive, this second episode gets deep, dark, and tight. The adventuring comes from Mando and Baby Yoda going to the planet Mandalore and trying to find the mines.

Here we get a sense of both the danger that they both confront and the history that they are now being introduced to. When Extended Universe stuff like this expands our understanding by showing us a planet and letting us go spelunking in its ruins, I find it so interesting. It not only provides material for the episode and the series we are watching, but it makes this whole Star Wars mythology even bigger and clearer in our imaginations.

The action that ensues is also exciting and feels fresh. Where the first episode had Mando kicking butt left and right, in this second episode we get a legitimate threat, and I won’t describe it as to avoid spoilers, but I am sure it’s going to inspire some very cool toys.

The sense of danger coupled with the tension throughout made this episode watchable. But on top of that, if I had doubts that The Mandalorian had lost its mojo, I could, at the very least, look at episode 2 and say, there’s still more here.

I know that my opinion won’t matter too much to people who are all in for Season 3, but if you’ve got your doubts, I would say, let’s see where this goes. The show’s earned enough goodwill for that chance, and if things keep going like they did in episode 2, then this is going to be an interesting last season. – Rappler.com