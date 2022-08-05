Series
Manga 'Kaiju No. 8' to get anime adaptation

Manga ‘Kaiju No. 8’ to get anime adaptation

Naoya Matsumoto's manga is being adapted into an anime, two years after its debut

MANILA, Philippines – Naoya Matsumoto’s popular manga Kaiju No. 8 is confirmed for an anime adaptation!

On Thursday, August 4, TOHO Animation released its first official teaser on YouTube, showcasing the series’ new logo to fans.

Manga ‘Kaiju No. 8’ to get anime adaptation

Kaiju no. 8 tells the story of Kafka, a 32-year-old sweeper who aspires to be a member of the Defense Corps, an elite military unit that fights monsters known as “kaiju.” Just as he was about to give up his dream, a series of chance encounters led to him being possessed by a parasite-type kaiju, granting him special powers. With his newfound abilities, Kafka decides to try out for the squad once more.

Its manga version debuted in Shounen Jump+ in July 2020. It currently has 67 chapters.

Other details such as the cast, staff, and release date have yet to be released. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.

