Who is Marcos? President comes up on ‘Jeopardy!’ as leader who has ‘taken so many foreign trips’

The President comes up in the 'Final Jeopardy!' round of the game show's February 21 episode

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos was featured in a question on long-running game show Jeopardy!, referred to as the world leader that has “taken so many foreign trips.”

Following the show’s reverse question-and-answer format, an answer was flashed on screen in the show’s final round on its February 21 episode. It read: “In office from 2022, the president of this country has taken so many foreign trips. A play on his name is ‘Ferdinand Magellan Jr.’”

The three contestants were then given 30 seconds to come up with an appropriate response. At the end of the round, contestant Avi Gupta was the only one to give the correct response, writing “What is the Philippines?”

Host Mayim Bialik confirmed he was correct and mentioned Marcos’ name. Avi ended up winning the game with $21,300.

Since assuming the presidency in June 2022, Marcos has been on 10 official overseas trips, accompanied by family members who are elected officials.

The President’s jet setting has been questioned by critics, though the President defended his trips, telling people to look at their ROI (return on investment).

Following his most recent trip to Japan from February 8 to 12, Marcos said he would stop taking trips in the meantime and convene with his Cabinet to sort through all the investment pledges made by foreign parties during his foreign visits so far. – Rappler.com