LOOK: Marian Rivera, Gabby Concepcion to star in new GMA series

MANILA, Philippines – Maria Rivera confirmed that she’s making her acting comeback through an unnamed upcoming series with Gabby Concepcion.

In an interview aired in 24 Oras on Tuesday, June 6, Rivera shared that she’s looking forward to the project, since it’s her first acting stint in more than four years.

“[I’m] very excited,” she said. “Yung casting, konti lang nakatrabaho ko before. Four years akong hindi nagtrabaho kaya ang daming mukha na bago sa akin. Looking forward ako na makatrabaho sila.”

(I’ve only worked with some of the cast members before. And it’s been four years since I last acted, so there’s a lot of new faces. I’m looking forward to working with them.)

Aside from Rivera and Concepcion, the series will also star Max Collins, Gabby Eigenmann, Buboy Villar, and Kiray Celis.

This is going to be exciting ✨🔜



Max Collins, Kiray Celis, Buboy Villar, Raphael Landicho, Caitlyn Stave, and Josh Ford will star in a new project together with Marian Rivera, Gabby Concepcion, and Gabby Eigenmann.



Coming real soon. Stay tuned mga Kapuso! pic.twitter.com/66spf4b63h — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) June 7, 2023

Other details such as the series title, plot details, and release date have yet to be announced, but Rivera teased that she’ll be playing two characters in the project, with one of them being an alien.

“First time kong gagawin kaya pag-aaralan naming mabuti kung paano ‘yung magiging itsura niya as an alien,” she said.

(It’s my first time doing this character so we’ll make sure to study how the alien will look and act.)

Concepcion also expressed his excitement in working with Rivera as he shared a photo of them from the series’ story conference.

“Matutuloy na din sa wakas (It’s finally pushing through),” he wrote, alongside the hashtag #AgainstAllOdds.

The upcoming series will serve as Concepcion and Rivera’s first project together, but the two were supposed to be paired in the 2020 series First Yaya. Rivera backed out of the show because of the lock-in taping rules, and Sanya Lopez replaced her.

Rivera’s last series was the 2018 show Super Ma’am. She took a showbiz hiatus following the birth of her son with Dingdong Dantes in 2019. – Rappler.com